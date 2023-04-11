Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two dogs killed and 17-year-old injured after traffic collision

Pedestrian crossing sign
Newsy
Pedestrian crossing sign
Posted at 9:27 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 21:27:23-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a traffic collision Monday evening.

Around 4:24 p.m., First District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the 6300 block of Muncaster Mill Road for reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a 17-year-old female was walking two dogs in the area of the Upper Rock Creek Trail when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The two dogs died at the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices