Two dogs killed and 17-year-old injured after traffic collision

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a traffic collision Monday evening.

Around 4:24 p.m., First District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the 6300 block of Muncaster Mill Road for reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a 17-year-old female was walking two dogs in the area of the Upper Rock Creek Trail when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The two dogs died at the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.