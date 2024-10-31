Two decades behind bars for Baltimore man who gunned down roommate over rent money

BALTIMORE — A gunman convicted of murdering his roommate over rent money will spend the next two decades behind bars.

Markis Russell shot and killed 22-year-old Jeffrey Brooks Jr. in March 2023 over a couple hundred bucks in owed rent.

During an interview with detectives, Russell claimed Brooks pulled a knife during an argument triggering the deadly shooting.

Russell loaded Brooks' body into the back of his Subaru before abandoning the vehicle behind a Northeast Baltimore gas station.

Around that time, Brooks' family reported him missing while tipping investigators off to Russell who tried cleaning up the crime scene.

On Thursday Russell was sentenced to 60 years, but a judge suspended all but 40, meaning Russell will only spend 20 of those years behind bars, followed by five-years of probation.

"Yesterday, justice was served with the court's decision to impose the maximum sentence for second-degree murder and related charges, reflecting the severity of this brutal crime," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "While nothing can undo the pain caused to the victim's family, we hope that this outcome brings them a measure of closure and peace."

