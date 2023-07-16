Two dead, two injured in three separate shooting incidents in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred on Saturday night.

The first shooting took place in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue at 9:26pm.

Officers arrived to the area and found two men, a 40-year-old and a 54-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 40-year-old later died at the hospital. The condition of the 54-year-old is unknown.

Later that evening, around 10:38pm, officers were called to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue for reports of another shooting.

Police responded to the area and found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after midnight, officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of South Exeter Street. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.