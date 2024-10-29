Two crashes involving 10 cars brought I-95 traffic to a crawl Tuesday morning

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Rush hour traffic was crawling I-95 south Tuesday morning between the Baltimore and Harford County line.

Two separate multi-car pileups occurred within one hour and a few miles apart from each other.

The first collision happened shortly after 7am near the White Marsh Boulevard exit.

At least one person was hospitalized, according to Maryland State Police.

Less than an hour later another crash, this time at MD-152.

Two people involved were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, police said.

The severity of their injuries is unclear.

A total of 10 vehicles were involved in both crashes.

At one point all southbound lanes were closed. They've since reopened.