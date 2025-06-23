Two cows who escaped from farm in Carroll County euthanized after charging at people, injuring child

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Westminster Police Department released more information in what they call an "unfortunate, difficult, and unusual situation."

Around 12:48 p.m. on Monday, officers arrived in the area of Englar Road and Baltimore Boulevard and found two cows that had escaped a farm.

Those cows had eventually crossed Baltimore Boulevard and made their way into downtown Westminster neighborhoods.

Officers, the cows' owners, and Carroll County Animal Control made multiple attempts to contain them, but the cows became aggressive and started charging at people.

A child was injured after making contact with one of the cows.

Officials say that due to the imminent threat to pedestrians and drivers, and after consulting with and receiving permission from the cows' owners, officers euthanized one of the cows and Animal Control euthanized the second one.

Authorities say all parties involved were "doing their best to avoid having to euthanize these animals."

Both cows were in the process of being prepared for the butcher at the time of their escape.