Two convicted of 2019 home invasion that left YMCA Coach Jordan Taylor dead

BALTIMORE — Two men have been convicted of a November 2019 home invasion that left YMCA Coach Jordan Taylor dead.

On Monday a Baltimore City jury convicted Kahlil Madden on two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

Last week Aaron Butler pleaded guilty to first degree murder as well as other crimes.

“Today concluded the long fight to deliver justice for Jordan Taylor, a beloved and respected youth sports director, and his family,” said City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

The pair was accused of fatally shooting Taylor through a door while trying to break into his apartment on Clifton Avenue.

Police believe they'd been staking out the location in search of a safe, but ended up targeting the wrong home.

Surveillance footage showed them roaming outside the home, and a dark SUV leaving the scene afterwards.

According to charging documents, that vehicle turned out to be stolen. Detectives linked Madden through DNA found inside of the car.

Cell phone records and social media were also used to tie Madden to the murder.

Back in February of 2021, police arrested two others in connection with Taylor's murder. One, Donta Holdclaw, died pending trial, according to the State's Attorney's Office. The other was ultimately not charged due to insufficient evidence.

MORE: Three arrested, one on the loose in connection to 2019 murder of Y coach Jordan Taylor

Madden and Butler are scheduled to be sentenced September 7. Madden faces 20 years behind bars, with prosecutors seeking 35 for Butler.

“Jordan Taylor cared about the youth of Baltimore and making this city a better place to live,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby. “He died trying to protect his family from people who have zero regard for human life. They targeted his home by mistake, but the viciousness of the attack was no mistake. There is nothing we can do to bring Jordan back, but ATF and our law enforcement partners can ensure we honor his memory by continuing to serve our communities and applying all our resources to identify, investigate, and incarcerate the trigger-pullers who threaten the law-abiding citizens of Baltimore.”