Two construction workers killed after wall collapses on them in Catonsville

UPDATE: Baltimore County Fire confirms the construction workers were extricated and have died of their injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two construction workers were trapped after a wall collapsed on them Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Academy Road, in Catonsville, for reports of a trench rescue operation.

They found two workers that were reinforcing a wall, and it collapsed on them.

The workers then became trapped in the trench.

Officials say their first step was to build some type of structure to make sure the dirt surrounding them didn't cave in.

Both construction workers are in critical condition.

