Two construction workers killed after being electrocuted while working on roof of Maryland church

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Two construction workers were killed Tuesday after being electrocuted in Prince George's County, according to police.

The workers, two men, were working on the roof of a church when the ladder they were using touched a powerline.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the incident occurred at the First Baptist Church of Camp Springs.

WMAR reached out to Pepco and they responded with the following statement:

"We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning in Temple Hills, Maryland involving two workers from a roofing company. Our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by this event. The safety of our customers, employees and contractors is always our top priority. We are working closely with local authorities as the investigation continues."

A cause of death still has to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.