Two children drown Sunday evening in Caroline County, police say

GREENSBORO, Md. — A criminal investigation is underway in Caroline County after two young boys drowned Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Greensboro Road at 7:30 p.m. and found the boys, a two-year-old and a three-year-old, receiving treatment from the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services and the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department.

Both of the children were taken to Shore Regional Health in Easton, Maryland where, despite life-saving efforts, they succumbed to their injuries.

"The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

If you have any information relating to the incident, contact the sheriff's office at 410-479-2515.