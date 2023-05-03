Two charged for allegedly impersonating officer while impaired in AA County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police on Monday charged two people in separate incidents for impersonating an officer.

The first happened around 5pm outside Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

Officers were called to the location for an intoxicated man who allegedly exposed himself while urinating near a public road.

Police identified the suspect as 64-year-old Glenn Anthony Atkins.

Arriving officers found Atkins wearing an FBI hat with a gold badge hanging from his neck.

He reportedly told officers that he was an ATF agent, but provided no proof or ID. After being released on his own recognizance, online court records show Atkins was later charged for illegal possession of a handgun, causing him to be held without bail. Atkins is due in court on July 21.

The second incident happened in Pasadena around 10pm.

Police responded to the Shell gas station on Mountain Road about a woman asking employees for drugs.

Officers on scene located 32-year-old Crystal Nicole Barnhouse sitting inside a Honda Civic.

On the center console, police saw a straw and what they believed to be cocaine.

According to police, Barnhouse appeared to be impaired.

When they asked her to get out of the car, Barnhouse claimed to be an undercover detective.

Unable to show proof, Barnhouse allegedly struggled with officers trying to take her into custody.

A small amount of suspected cocaine and paraphernalia ended up being recovered from the Honda.

Online court records show Barnhouse already scheduled for a May 18 trial in Anne Arundel County, related to a 2022 destruction of property charge.

Barnhouse also has a May 31 trial in Prince George's County, for another case in which she's accused of making a false statement to police.