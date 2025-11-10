Two charged after man's murder at Germantown park

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A man was murdered over the weekend at a park in Montgomery County.

On Saturday night police discovered 34-year-old Kendall Butler shot to death inside Germantown Square Urban Park.

Three people, including Michael Aaron Lynn, 39, Kent Williams Jr., 61, were seen fleeing the area after gunshots were heard.

Officers recovered handguns from Lynn and Williams Jr.

Lynn ended up being charged with first-degree murder, while Williams Jr. was faces several firearms related offenses.

Both are being held without bail.

The third individual was released from custody without charges.

