Two bodies found inside Dundalk home with gunshot wounds, police say

DUNDALK, Md. — The bodies of two adults have been found inside a home with gunshot wounds, according to Baltimore County Police.

The bodies were discovered Sunday just after 2pm in a house in the 7400 block of School Ave in Dundalk.

Authorities say both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police homicide unit is leading the investigation.

This has been confirmed by police as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.