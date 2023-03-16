Bar assault, on the job harassment leads to indictments against two Baltimore Police officers

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore Police officers were indicted Thursday in separate cases.

Officer Walter A. Wilson faces one count of misconduct in office for allegedly sexually harassing a fellow officer while on duty.

The incident happened in October 2021 while the two were working the overnight shift, and investigating a death on West Mulberry Street.

Charging documents say Wilson without consent groped his co-worker at the scene.

Wilson's body worn camera allegedly caught his hand running down the officer's back and over her buttocks repeatedly.

Two days later, Wilson reportedly made a comment towards the officer about her "buns" while in the Southwest District station parking lot.

The officer reportedly texted Wilson later expressing her frustration about the remark.

Afterwards the officer took six-days of sick leave, stating she felt too upset to work.

Upon returning, the officer reported both incidents to command staff. She later was granted a request to transfer districts.

Although the officers were squad mates, prosecutors said they had no relationship outside work.

The second indictment involves a March 5 incident with sergeant Larry Worsley, who allegedly pulled a gun on a bartender at Tequila Sunset in West Baltimore.

RELATED: BPD sergeant arrested after pulling out gun to dispute restaurant bill

Court documents say an intoxicated Worsley threatened the bartender after refusing to pay his $42 tab.

During the encounter, Worsley is accused of grabbing his female companion by the hair and dragging her to their car.

After other customers intervened she was able to safely drive away, leaving Worsley behind for police.

He now faces several counts of assault and criminal use of a handgun. Worsley's police powers are currently suspended.



