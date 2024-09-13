Two Baltimore hotels get high praise from Michelin Guide

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore City hotels have just gotten high praise from the Michelin Guide.

The Ivy Hotel, an elegant mansion in Baltimore's Mt. Vernon neighborhood, along with Fells Point's Sagamore Pendry were the only hotels in Maryland to get the guide's "Keys" distinction.

The Ivy got Two Keys, while Sagamore Pendry got One Key. (The highest honor is "Three Keys.")

The Ivy, at 205 East Biddle Street, was noted for its "luxury hospitality," as "one of just a few Black-owned boutique hotels in America," as well as the acclaimed French/English restaurant Magdalena.

The Pendry was noted for its modern guest rooms and historical atmosphere, "luxe touches," and some "truly impressive views of the Inner Harbor."

The guide added:

Baltimore isn’t exactly known for this kind of hotel experience, but we have a feeling they’ll take to it with enthusiasm.

Michelin judged hotels on "architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting."