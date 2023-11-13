Watch Now
Two Baltimore City Schools evacuated due to bomb threats

Posted at 2:51 PM, Nov 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore City Public Schools received bomb threats Monday morning and had to be evacuated.

Around 10 a.m., Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School was evacuated after receiving a threatening phone call and staff notified law enforcement.

Officers investigated and determined no threat to the school, staff, students and community. The evacuation was lifted and the school returned to normal operations shortly before 11 a.m.

Around the same time this morning, Hamilton Elementary/Middle School received a similar phone call.

According to school officials, the building was evacuated and investigated, and it was determined there was no threat.

The building was cleared for staff and students to return.

Families of students at both schools are being notified.

