Two artists transform Hampden Skatepark with murals highlighting skate heritage

BALTIMORE — A skatepark in Baltimore's Hampden community not only houses a lot of history, but now it's getting a makeover.

Two local artists, Nether and Hiro, are painting two murals "that are all about the history of skateboarding in Baltimore."

The mural depicts specific locations that are synonymous with Baltimore's skating scene.

"Every image you see is an actual location and we wanted to pay homage to that culture and honor all these different places and the people that make it so unique," Hiro said.

Brian Tankersley Nether and Hiro working on different sections of the mural

The artists worked with the Skatepark of Baltimore who helped oversee the project.

"We were looking for something that would represent the skateboarding culture that really culminated in us developing the skateboard park and giving these folks a place to safely practice their sport," James Holzmeister, member of the board of directors at Skatepark of Baltimore, said.

In the mural you can see various people skating, different buildings and some animals that used to hang around the skatepark.

Brian Tankersley Artwork by Hiro and Nether

One person walking by yelling, "that's snowball," referencing a white dog painted in the mural.

The project was facilitated through funding with the Maryland States Art Council, but it was the artists behind the mural who gave them the idea.

"I'm walking my dog over here every other day and we both expressed to each other that we wanted to do something about the wall... Hit up Stephanie Murdoch and Skateparks of Baltimore, who both of us know, and talk about the idea. Her and James were really receptive," Nether said.

Brian Tankersley Nether

Once the project is completed, there will be an unveiling ceremony at the skatepark and they're looking at late July/early August for that.

Hiro and Nether have been working on this project everyday for the past three weeks in the heat, but that doesn't matter to them.

Brian Tankersley Hiro Hubbard

"We're just trying to do something nice for all the skateboarders that use this, this facility and use this skatepark. This park has been incredibly influential to a lot of people since it was constructed," Hiro said.

When we asked Nether how it felt to be involved with a project like this, he was at a loss for words.

"I don't really know how to answer that but, shoot it feels good," he said.