One dead after two alarm vacant house fire spreads to other homes on W. North Avenue

BALTIMORE — One person is dead after a two alarm fire broke out in West Baltimore Monday morning.

It happened just before 7am in the 1600 block of W. North Avenue.

Baltimore City Fire crews arrived to find a three-story vacant house fully engulfed in flames, quickly spreading to at least two other homes.

"Unfortunately, one occupant of one of the vacant dwellings was discovered deceased," Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh told WMAR-2 News.

Of the two other homes involved, one was vacant while the other was occupied.

"They self evacuated," said Marsh.

The fire was contained by 8am. An investigation is underway into the cause and origin.

