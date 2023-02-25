Two-alarm rowhome fire breaks out in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in East Baltimore Friday.
In a tweet from the Baltimore Fire Union, the two-alarm fire consisted of three three-story row homes in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue.
As of right now, there is no information as to the cause of the blaze or whether there are any injuries.
Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 25, 2023
2100 blk Homewood Av 21218#EastBaltimoreMidway@TheRobertStokes#BMORESBravest are extinguishing fires in at least (3) 3 story row homes. A 2nd alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/8s7wUyj2ik