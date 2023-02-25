Watch Now
Two-alarm rowhome fire breaks out in East Baltimore

Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 23:04:15-05

BALTIMORE — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in East Baltimore Friday.

In a tweet from the Baltimore Fire Union, the two-alarm fire consisted of three three-story row homes in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue.

As of right now, there is no information as to the cause of the blaze or whether there are any injuries.

