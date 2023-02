NOTTINGHAM, Md. — A two alarm fire in Nottingham has left three people without a home.

Flames broke out around 7:40am Wednesday at a middle of the row townhouse on Santee Road.

Officials say the incident started out as a grease fire in the kitchen.

The home had working smoke detectors that allowed the one resident who was there at the time to escape safely.

Although it took over 50 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, two pets including a turtle were saved.