Two alarm house fire in Essex leaves two people injured, 17 displaced

ESSEX, Md. — An overnight house fire in Essex has left 17 people and eight pets displaced.

It happened around 2am in the unit block of Warren Road.

Flames initially broke out in the back of the home and extended to two others, prompting a second alarm to be called.

One resident and firefighter were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Crews also later found two dead cats and dogs.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist residents impacted.