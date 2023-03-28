Two-alarm fire rips through several Baltimore homes, leaving person hospitalized

BALTIMORE — A two-alarm fire ripped through five rowhomes in Baltimore Tuesday.

Flames broke out in the 1900 block of E. Oliver Street, leaving one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but not before a partial collapse inside one of the burning homes.

BFD Finest on scene of multiple homes on fire 2nd Alarm 2 homes occupied, three vacant, partial collapse, one civilian taken to area hospital, serious condition @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/UO49WzRQY4 — manny locke (@realmannynation) March 28, 2023

Two of the homes impacted were occupied, while three others were vacant.

The cause remains under investigation.