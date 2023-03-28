Watch Now
Two-alarm fire rips through several Baltimore homes, leaving person hospitalized

Manny Locke, WMAR-2 News
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 28, 2023
BALTIMORE — A two-alarm fire ripped through five rowhomes in Baltimore Tuesday.

Flames broke out in the 1900 block of E. Oliver Street, leaving one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but not before a partial collapse inside one of the burning homes.

Two of the homes impacted were occupied, while three others were vacant.

The cause remains under investigation.

