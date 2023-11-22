Two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore spreads across three vacant buildings

BALTIMORE — Firefighters were in Southwest Baltimore battling a two-alarm fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:00 p.m., units were dispatched to the 2800 block of Frederick Avenue, there they located heavy smoke and fire conditions involving a 23-story wood frame vacant building.

Just moments after firefighters began to attack the fire, an additional alarm of fire was requested.

Officials say the fire began in one building and spread to two other buildings, the third building was occupied.

No injuries were reported and the cause has been determined at this time.