Two-alarm fire in Southeast Baltimore leaves one person seriously injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire is currently on the scene of a fire in Southeast Baltimore.

According to fire officials, firefighters arrived at the 1500 block of Ponca Street and found the asphalt processing plant with visible fire showing and heavy smoke.

The fire initially began as a one-alarm and quickly spread to a two-alarm.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The fire is being contained, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*