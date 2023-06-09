Watch Now
Two alarm fire destroys several boats in St. Mary's County

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 09, 2023
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A two alarm fire destroyed nearly 10 boats in St. Mary's County Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told deputy State Fire Marshals they heard an explosion come from a boat docked at Tall Timbers Marina.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene flames had already spread to a wooden pier and several other boats.

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to control the blaze.

The fire left two people with minor injuries and caused around $400,000 in damage.

While the exact cause remains under investigation investigators determined the fire started in a 1940, 38-foot Matthew's wooden boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office- Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6832.

