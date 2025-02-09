Two alarm fire at Maryland State Highway facility causes $800k in damage

CENTREVILLE, Md. — A garage and multiple cars went up in flames at a State Highway Administration Facility in Queen Anne's County Friday evening.

The two alarm fire broke out around 7:30pm at the agency's Centreville location.

It took nearly 50 firefighters around 90 minutes to control the scene. Luckily, there were no injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $800,000 in damages.

While the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, investigators say they have no evidence indicating a criminal act.

For now they're focusing on potential electrical causes.