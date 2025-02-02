Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two adults die in crash after hitting parked tow truck in Parkville Saturday morning

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PARKVILLE, Md. — A crash in Parkville claimed the lives of a man and a woman over the weekend.

The accident happened early Saturday morning at 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Harford and Onyx Roads.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Jacob Espada was driving a 2010 Acura TL south on Harford Road, with 28-year-old Cheyanne Moats Reed as his passenger.

For unknown reasons, the Acura went over a curb and crashed into a parked tow truck.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Espada was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are