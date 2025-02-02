Two adults die in crash after hitting parked tow truck in Parkville Saturday morning

PARKVILLE, Md. — A crash in Parkville claimed the lives of a man and a woman over the weekend.
The accident happened early Saturday morning at 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Harford and Onyx Roads.
According to authorities, 32-year-old Jacob Espada was driving a 2010 Acura TL south on Harford Road, with 28-year-old Cheyanne Moats Reed as his passenger.
For unknown reasons, the Acura went over a curb and crashed into a parked tow truck.
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.
Espada was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.