Twitter removed verified blue check marks and some people aren't taking it well

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — Twitter began removing thousands of legacy blue check marks Thursday and it didn't go over well with many Twitter users.

Many local city and government agencies have lost their blue check mark, including Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, and many state lawmakers. Even the Pope has lost his blue check mark.

In order to keep the blue check mark, you have to subscribe to Twitter Blue. Subscribers can choose to pay $84 per year or $8 per month.

The blue checkmark means that an account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue and meets our eligibility requirements. Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.
Not to be confused with Twitter Blue, certain users also have the option of a gold or gray check mark.

Gold indicates the account is an official business account through Twitter Verified Organizations. While the gray indicates an account represents a government/multilateral organization or a government/multilateral official.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation opted to replace their blue check with a shiny green emerald emoji. In a tweet they said, "Check or no check, we'll still fill potholes."

Other local accounts like the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office joined in on the "unverified" fun.

Maryland State Delegate Marlon Amprey doesn't agree with the subscription service.

