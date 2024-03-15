Twinny's Place is one of a kind

GALENA, Md. — If you find yourself beachbound on 50, instead of veering off toward Ocean City, stay on 301.

Head north toward the Sassafras River.

In 30 minutes, you will be in the town of Galena.

From there, you will find family, love, and kindness at Twinny's Place.

It has been a family-owned restaurant for over 40 years.

Now it is in the hands of Jennifer Newnam Willey, and she is keeping the tradition of compassion and generosity alive.

They aren't stingy with the portions, either.

A sub from this place will last you through lunch and dinner.

The pancakes are bigger than the plates they sit on.

More than anything, this establishment's heart is bigger than anything they can serve.

Twinny's Place has fed customers who have lost their jobs at no cost.

Twinny's Place has fed folks who are struggling financially.

Because of the sacrifices they make daily, first responders eat for free.

Twinny's Place will always feel like a warm hug from your grandmother on Sunday afternoon.