Tweets from the nest: The Hollidays are here

To quote Mark Twain, "the reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated."

Pundits and fans league-wide with Twitter fingers were jumping to conclusions, saying Jackson Holliday was a bust. Well, guess what? All of them are eating crow.

The new bird on the block is moving his feathers, which helped the O's win 7-3 over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

According to the Major League's X/Twitter page, Jackson is the youngest player in MLB history to homer in three straight games.

Jackson Holliday has arrived, ladies and gentlemen 👏 pic.twitter.com/B5UioIeDts — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2024