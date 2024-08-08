Tweets from the nest: The Hollidays are here

To quote Mark Twain, "the reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated."
Pundits and fans league-wide with Twitter fingers were jumping to conclusions, saying Jackson Holliday was a bust. Well, guess what? All of them are eating crow.
The new bird on the block is moving his feathers, which helped the O's win 7-3 over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
According to the Major League's X/Twitter page, Jackson is the youngest player in MLB history to homer in three straight games.
Jackson Holliday has arrived, ladies and gentlemen 👏 pic.twitter.com/B5UioIeDts— MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2024
That baseball cleared customs. pic.twitter.com/1WimjbpkA3— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 8, 2024