Tweet from Elmo starts an important conversation about mental health

It started with a simple question on X from Elmo, "How is everybody doing?"

On the internet, people don't just say they're fine.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

201 million views later, Elmo learned many of us aren't doing great.

From replies like "Elmo, we are not okay" to "I'm really struggling with my health, I feel like giving up," the internet told Elmo exactly how they felt.

This viral tweet started a conversation on mental health and the importance of checking in on your friends. Sesame Street quote tweeted Elmo and offered a link to mental health resources.

Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we’re feeling. For #EmotionalWellbeing resources and more, visit @SesameWorkshop:https://t.co/sNuUmq73i5 https://t.co/CkooNXI11L — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 29, 2024

We talked to Jennifer Reading, LCSW, the Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services for the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and the Klein Family Center in Bel Air.

She says this is a good way to get a conversation going with people about how they are doing, especially as they still deal with the impact of the pandemic.

"We spoke to so many people, are just really still struggling. You know, I think the levels of isolation and lack of connection, you know, were really emphasized and, you know, even today, seeing the symptoms of anxiety and depression continue to skyrocket. And, so just something as simple as Elmo kind of putting that message out there of how you're doing, you know, what's going on? I think it just really emphasizes how so many of us really miss that sense of connection."

According to CDC data from 2022, 4.7% of adults experience symptoms of depression regularly and more than 15 million people have been diagnosed with depressive disorders at doctors appointments.

"I think Elmo, in particular, all jokes aside, you know, he's always been that puppet that talks about feelings and teaches kids, that it's okay to talk about feelings and to experience them. So I think it makes a lot of sense that they're using this as an opportunity to get the word out. ...I think for those of us in mental health, we appreciate and we'll accept anyone, anything that's willing to kind of break down the stigma associated with it."

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

Reading says getting people talking, even on X, about how they are feeling is a great first step.

"But I think it's now what we do with that, you know, some people just want to vent and that's all they need. And I think it's really, further emphasizing, you know, that sometimes just talking to your friend or talking to someone can be helpful."

The Klein Family Center in Harford County is one of those resources if you want to talk about things you are dealing with.

You can also talk to your doctor about how you are feeling.

24 hours day you can also call 988 which is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.