Turnstile gives shout out to hometown of Baltimore after winning pair of Grammy's

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
BALTIMORE — Baltimore received a big shout out during Sunday night's 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Charm City based band, Turnstile, took home two Grammy's for Best Rock Album (Never Enough), and Best Metal Performance ("Birds").

Never Enough was also nominated for Best Rock Performance, but didn't win.

It was the group's first time earning a Grammy after four nominations in previous years.

At the 65th Grammy Awards their song Blackout was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Metal Performance. That same year, the song Holiday was nominated for Best Rock Performance.

The following year, at the 66th Grammy's, Turnstile received a Best Remixed Recording nomination for Alien Love Call.

Formed in 2010, the original band consisted of Brady Ebert, Sean Cullen, Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons, and Daniel Fang.

Ebert and Cullen later departed making way for current members Pat McCrory and Meg Mills.

