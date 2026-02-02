Turnstile gives shout out to hometown of Baltimore after winning pair of Grammy's

BALTIMORE — Baltimore received a big shout out during Sunday night's 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Charm City based band, Turnstile, took home two Grammy's for Best Rock Album (Never Enough), and Best Metal Performance ("Birds").

Never Enough was also nominated for Best Rock Performance, but didn't win.

It was the group's first time earning a Grammy after four nominations in previous years.

At the 65th Grammy Awards their song Blackout was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Metal Performance. That same year, the song Holiday was nominated for Best Rock Performance.

The following year, at the 66th Grammy's, Turnstile received a Best Remixed Recording nomination for Alien Love Call.

Formed in 2010, the original band consisted of Brady Ebert, Sean Cullen, Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons, and Daniel Fang.

Ebert and Cullen later departed making way for current members Pat McCrory and Meg Mills.