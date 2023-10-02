Turning pain into purpose: Brooklyn Healing Day brings community together

BALTIMORE — Turning pain into purpose.

On Saturday, Brooklyn Homes was a place for healing, following the mass shooting that killed two people and injured 28 others in July.

The community planted flowers by all the homes and two trees in memory of 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

There was also free food, music, and access to mental health resources.

"We want Baltimore City to be about healing and not about violence and not about hurting one another but about supporting one another, lifting each other up and getting through the adverse trauma that we through as a community," Lisa Molock, executive director of Let's Thrive Baltimore, said.

Brooklyn Healing Day was hosted by Let's Thrive Baltimore, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund.