Turner Station parade returns for its 72nd year

BALTIMORE — Well, rain didn’t stop this parade.

On Saturday, Turner Station had its annual community parade. It’s their 72nd year holding the event. This year’s theme focused on unity.

Alvin Lewis and his wife Diane have been living in Turner Station for 62 years. They come to the parade every year.

“We are down here ‘cause of my wife’s aunt. She’s 91-years-old. We come out every year. Last year we had a big turnout, and we also decided to do it this year,” said Lewis

“This is one of your oldest African American neighborhoods. A lot of talent came out of this community, and a lot of talent is still being generated from this community."

The parade also included appearances from the local first responders, Boys Scout of America and flyer announcements for upcoming summer events.