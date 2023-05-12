TSAO Baltimore creates premium Maryland-themed watches

BALTIMORE — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month.
There is a young entrepreneur and Baltimorean who hopes his unique product will spark conversation.
Alan TSAO, owner of TSAO Baltimore started the company with a background in marketing design.
All of the watches created have a story that relates to Baltimore.
For example, one watch is named the Torsk-Diver, after the USS Torsk Submarine in the Baltimore Inner Harbor.
A portion of those proceeds went to the Historic Ships of Baltimore to help maintain the submarine.
"We are trying to generate this community, this family," TSAO explained.