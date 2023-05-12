TSAO Baltimore creates premium Maryland-themed watches

BALTIMORE — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month.

There is a young entrepreneur and Baltimorean who hopes his unique product will spark conversation.

Alan TSAO, owner of TSAO Baltimore started the company with a background in marketing design.

All of the watches created have a story that relates to Baltimore.

For example, one watch is named the Torsk-Diver, after the USS Torsk Submarine in the Baltimore Inner Harbor.

A portion of those proceeds went to the Historic Ships of Baltimore to help maintain the submarine.

"We are trying to generate this community, this family," TSAO explained.

