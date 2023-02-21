TSA stops passenger from boarding plane with swords at BWI

LINTHICUM, Md. — You would think most travelers would know not to bring martial arts swords through an airport security checkpoint.

Apparently one passenger at BWI didn't get the memo and thought they could board an airplane with them.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted this picture of a pair of swords agents discovered recently.

The @TSA team at @BWI_Airport stopped a traveler who tried to bring these marital arts sai swords through the checkpoint yesterday. After being told they could not go past the checkpoint, he voluntarily abandoned them with TSA officials. (He could have put them in a checked bag.) pic.twitter.com/hDetCZhcKw — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) February 20, 2023

When told he could only take the swords along if they were placed in checked baggage, the traveler chose to leave them behind.

Here is a list of what can and can't be placed in carry-on luggage.