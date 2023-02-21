Watch Now
TSA stops passenger from boarding plane with swords at BWI

David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport
Posted at 10:12 AM, Feb 21, 2023
LINTHICUM, Md. — You would think most travelers would know not to bring martial arts swords through an airport security checkpoint.

Apparently one passenger at BWI didn't get the memo and thought they could board an airplane with them.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted this picture of a pair of swords agents discovered recently.

When told he could only take the swords along if they were placed in checked baggage, the traveler chose to leave them behind.

Here is a list of what can and can't be placed in carry-on luggage.

