TSA seized record 47 guns at BWI in 2024

LINTHICUM, Md. — A record year for gun seizures at BWI Airport.

TSA agents recovered 47 guns at BWI security checkpoints in 2024. That's five more than 2023.

Numbers have risen each year since COVID time in 2020, when airline travel was at a low.

BWI topped the number of guns detected last year at both, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (41) and Washington Dulles International Airport (29).

TSA TSA firearms intercepted at airport checkpoints in the Baltimore/Washington region, 2016 to 2024



“None of us set out to set a record for the most guns caught in a year,” said Christopher Murgia, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland. “We much prefer that travelers properly travel with firearms by packing them properly in their checked baggage and declaring their firearm to their airline for a flight.”

In 2024 TSA collected 6,678 firearms at airports nationwide, the first national decrease since 2020.