Trump's executive order on women's sports sparks Twitter spat between wife of Ravens GM, team website director

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington.
BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump's recent executive order titled 'Keeping Men out of Women's Sports' sparked a social media spat between the Editorial Director for the Baltimore Ravens and wife of team General Manager Eric DeCosta.

After Trump's order was announced February 5, Lacie DeCosta took to X (formerly Twitter) writing "It's a great day for women's sports."

Ryan Mink, the Editorial Director for the Ravens website took exception to the comment stating "Trans women are women. Trans girls are girls."

DeCosta quickly fired back in a post calling out Mink saying "We don't have to agree. I have played sports my entire life. I was an All American lacrosse player. Many girls don't see this as a trans issue but a fair issue. I will always fight for fairness when it comes to girls in sports."

Mink later clarified he was not speaking on behalf of the Ravens in sharing his views.

DeCosta has since made her X account private, while Mink's remarks are still available for public view.

According to his Linkedin page, Mink has been part of the Ravens staff since 2009.

The team has not publicly commented on the situation.

