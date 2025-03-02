Trump's DOJ drops Biden era lawsuit against Maryland State Police alleging discriminatory hiring

BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is implementing new policies in stark contrast to the prior Biden Administration.

One of Trump's early targets has been Diversity Equity and Inclusion, better known as DEI.

Back in October 2024 the Biden led Justice Department sued Maryland State Police for requiring all trooper candidates to pass a written and physical fitness test, which they claimed "had the effect of disqualifying Black and female applicants from the hiring process at significantly disproportionate rates."

MSP later agreed to settle the lawsuit by adopting new, non-discriminatory, written and physical fitness tests.

On top of that, MSP committed to hire 25 applicants who were previously turned down, while also promising them $2.75 million in back pay.

RELATED: Maryland State Police settles lawsuit over discrimination during hiring process

On February 26, 2025, Trump appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a directive dismissing the lawsuit.

“American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety – not to meet DEI quotas,” said Bondi. "Despite no evidence of intentional discrimination — only statistical disparities — the prior administration branded the aptitude tests at issue in these cases as discriminatory in an effort to advance a DEI agenda. And it sought to coerce cities into conducting DEI-based hiring in response and spending millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for payouts to previous applicants who had scored lower on the tests, regardless of qualifications."

A federal judge was scheduled to approve the settlement during a March 10 hearing, that would clear the way for payouts.