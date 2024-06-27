"Truly tragic moment": Coast Guard suspends search for missing teenage swimmer in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing teenage swimmer who went missing Wednesday night in Pasadena.

Officials say the 17-year-old was last seen around 11pm while swimming with family near Elizabeth Landing Community Boat Ramp in Stoney Creek.

Crews searched a combined 11 hours by land and sea with negative results.

The search was called off Wednesday night due to thunderstorms and wind gusts that reached over 39mph.

Efforts resumed Thursday morning, but the operation was ultimately suspended at 9:02am.

“This is a truly tragic moment,” said Cmdr. Rob Concepcion, the Chief of Response for Sector Maryland–National Captial Region. “Our hearts ache for the missing swimmer’s family and friends. Despite the stormy weather and the Coast Guard being understaffed right now, we had numerous crews scouring the area in hopes of bringing the swimmer home safely.”

The name of the swimmer is not being publicly released at this time.