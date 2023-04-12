TrueOGseries hosting live mixtape recording session at Penn-North

BALTIMORE — Members of the True OG Series are coming together for a live recording session at Penn-North at 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 21 in Baltimore.

Hosted by local artists Son Brave and Bishop Tha DJ, they'll be showcasing the talents of other local artists around the city.

The event serves as an outlet for artists to promote the positive impact Hip Hop can have on Baltimore.

No tickets are required to attend as the event is free.

The event is sponsored by the Black Arts District, a nonprofit organization, and the Black Running Organization.

To listen to some of their tracks, click here.