HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Volunteer Fire Department says a truck flipped over and is leaking fuel after a collision.

The crash happened at Wilgis Road and Reckord Road in Fallston.

Fallston volunteer firefighters from Fallston Fire Co, a hazmat team from Harford County Emergency Operations, and an EMS unit are all at the accident scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.