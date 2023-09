Thousands of Marylanders are reporting they are without power due to Tropical Storm Ophelia.

At 1:00 p.m., BGE reported a total of 23,839 customers had their power restored.

Currently, there are still 147 active outages, affecting 1,163 people.

BGE says all customers impacted by the storm should have their power restored no later than 11:00 p.m on Sunday night.

This story will continue to be updated as we get more information.