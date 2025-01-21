Trips to Royal Farms and Wegmans made two Maryland couples millionaires

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The lives of two Maryland couples changed forever last week.

One after a trip to Wegmans in Gambrills, and the other during a visit to Royal Farms in Owings Mills.

While both pairs won big, the grand prize in Owings Mills was worth $2 million.

The husband and wife team purchased a $30 MONOPOLY X200 scratch-off at the store on Reisterstown Road.

MONOPOLY X200 was introduced in November. Previously there were four $2 million dollar tickets out there to be won, but that number's down to three now.

The newly minted winners are considering buying a new home with the money.

Just a few days earlier, another couple went to Wegmans on South Main Chapel Way.

The nurse and federal employee said they have a tradition of buying each other lottery scratch-offs.

This year the husband decided to buy his wife a Millionaire’s Club ticket.

Little did he know they would soon become a legit member of Maryland Lottery's Millionaire’s Club.

“Neither of us could believe it. We were yelling, pacing around the room, bumping into each other, bumping into furniture. It was chaotic," the winning players told the Lottery.