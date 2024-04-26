Trips That Make Cents: Oregon Ridge Nature Center and Park

COCKEYSVILLE, MD — Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville is known for its hiking trails and educational exhibits. The park hours are sunrise to sunset every day. There are over six miles of hiking trails that have been voted the best in the Baltimore area by many local publications! The trails are great for walking your dog, hiking, running, improving your mental health, and spending quality time with family and friends.

The Oregon Ridge Nature Center opened in 1983. Oregon Ridge also hosts many well-loved events and programs throughout the year. The annual Music in the Woods Festival begins on June 1st and is free to attend! Families are encouraged to come out to enjoy live music and there will be activities for children. The summer camp is one of the most popular events they offer! The kids will explore all aspects of the park, study the various habitats, meet the animal ambassadors, and work on crafts and activities! The Oregon Ridge Nature Center works with local schools and communities to educate people on how our choices affect the natural world and how it affects us.

Director Jessica Jeanetta believes environmental and nature education will inspire younger generations to make choices that are best for our community and our environment in the future. They staff teaches young minds how each small, sustainable change in our environment can make a huge impact over a long period of time.

Whether you visit the Oregon Ridge Nature Center or explore the incredible trails, the staff wants people to have a memorable experience here in nature.

For more information, you can visit the Oregon Ridge Nature Center's website!

#StevieDanielsWX

#TripsThatMakeCents