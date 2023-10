COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a Monday night triple shooting in Columbia that left on person dead.

It happened just before 10pm outside the Exxon gas station on Foreland Garth.

Responding officers found one victim on scene. They are listed as critical but stable.

Minutes later, two more victims checked into the ER at Howard County General Hospital. One died, while the other is critical but stable.

Currently there is no motive or suspects in custody.