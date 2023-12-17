Triple shooting in West Baltimore leaves one woman dead, two men injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At 2:40 a.m., officers arrived on scene at the 400 block of Gold Street where they found 3 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to Shock Trauma where she was later pronounced dead.

The other victims, two men, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.