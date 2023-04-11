Watch Now
Triple shooting in East Baltimore leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Manny Locke Jr.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Apr 11, 2023
BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in East Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Ashland Avenue where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Later on, two other victims, a 52-year-old and a 20-year-old, walked into a nearby hospital to receive treatments for gunshot wounds.

Their injuries are non-life threatening. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. 

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
