Trial for Rachel Morin's alleged killer delayed until April 2025

BEL AIR, Md. — The family of Rachel Morin, the mother of five raped and murdered in Bel Air just over one year ago, will have to wait a bit longer for justice.

On Friday a Harford County Circuit Court judge postponed the October trial of her alleged killer, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, to April 1, 2025.

"Today’s postponement was not unexpected. We’ve been preparing the family for a lengthy legal process," said attorney Randolph Rice, who represents Morin's mother Patty.

Hernandez is represented by the Maryland Public Defender's Office who requested the delay to review evidence in the case including DNA and surveillance footage.

During Friday's motions hearing Hernandez, a native of El Salvador, waived his right to a speedy trial through an interpreter.

State law requires a defendant to be tried within 180 days of being charged. That time would have expired January 4.

In court it was revealed Hernandez is undergoing psychological care while being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

The court set a new motions hearing for January 31, followed by a March 31 pretrial conference.

Trial is expected to last more than two weeks, through April 16.

