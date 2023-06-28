Trevor Project and MDH partner to provide support for LGBTQ+ youth

BALTIMORE — A new year-long partnership has been formed between the Maryland Department of Health and The Trevor Project to bring trainings, resources and support to LGBTQ+ Marylanders.

This partnership will be called the Caring Out Loud campaign.

The Trevor Project serves as the the leader in providing suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth, in a survey they conducted, it was found that 41% of LGBTQ+ young peoplehave contemplated on committing suicide.

The Caring Out Loud Campaign will have several components including one that focuses on training for the department’s Behavioral Health Administration staff, members of the Governor’s Commission for Suicide Prevention, and healthcare professionals in Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.

The Interim Director of Public Training for The Trevor Project, Keygan Miller (they/them), noted the importance for advocacy and resources within the LGBTQ+ community.

"LGBTQ+ young people deserve to have access to culturally competent health care from a provider that understands them and their unique experiences.”

He went on to mention how happy he is for the partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, and he is looking forward to "providers and healthcare professionals serving LGBTQ+ Marylanders [that] are equipped to support their needs via best-practice care and ultimately, save lives.”

Additional mental health resources can be found here:



Learn more here.