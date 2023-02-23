Trevor Noah's March performance in Baltimore rescheduled for next year

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Hippodrome Theatre announced Feb. 22 that Trevor Noah will no longer perform as scheduled this March.

Noah's "Off the Record" Tour was originally scheduled for March 9-12.

In a Tweet, the theatre announced that it would not go on as scheduled, but instead rescheduled for January 11-14, 2024.

Trevor Noah: Off the Record Tour originally scheduled for March 9-12, 2023 at @HippodromeBway will be rescheduled to January 11-14, 2024. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/rfc5201qDM — Hippodrome Theatre (@HippodromeBway) February 22, 2023

According to the Tweet, all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new day.

Noah also rescheduled shows in Indianapolis, Ind.

He did not give a reason for the rescheduling.

