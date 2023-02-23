Watch Now
Trevor Noah's March performance in Baltimore rescheduled for next year

The Hippodrome announced Wednesday that the performance would be rescheduled from March, but did not give a reason
Posted at 8:53 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 08:53:17-05

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Hippodrome Theatre announced Feb. 22 that Trevor Noah will no longer perform as scheduled this March.

Noah's "Off the Record" Tour was originally scheduled for March 9-12.

In a Tweet, the theatre announced that it would not go on as scheduled, but instead rescheduled for January 11-14, 2024.

According to the Tweet, all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new day.

Noah also rescheduled shows in Indianapolis, Ind.

He did not give a reason for the rescheduling.

